Italians Do It Better’s Desire share epic new single ‘Tears From Heaven’

The group’s first new track in nine years.

Desire, just one of the many italo-leaning dream pop acts featured on Johnny Jewel’s Italians Do It Better label, have shared ‘Tears From Heaven’, their first new single in nine years.

The track’s driving sawtooth synths, tear-jerking chord progressions and yearning vocal performance from Megan Louise channel the same epic melodrama as classic Desire tracks ‘Under Your Spell’ or ‘Don’t Call’.

“Tears From Heaven” is a song about crossing the divide between being a voyeur on the sidelines of your own life and taking action to make your own destiny”, Louise explains in a press release, “the mundane obstacles of the daily routine are pushed aside for a clearer vision of what’s to come.”

The single is a glossy update of a track of the same name from the Italians Do It Better compilation After Dark 2 and is the group’s first new music since their 2009 album II. The track premiered last week as part of the Spring Summer 2019 Chanel runway in Paris.

‘Tears From Heaven’ is available to stream and download now. Included on the release is an instrumental version of the track, as well as an acapella of Louise’s haunting vocals. Check out the cover art below, and revisit FACT’s essential guide to Italians Do It Better.

Read next: The essential…Italians Do It Better