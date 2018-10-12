Joy Orbison drops 81b EP on Hinge Finger

Listen to previews of the six-track EP below.

Joy Orbison, AKA Peter Grady, has today (October 12) released a six-track EP. 81b is available to stream and download now, with a physical release scheduled for next week.

The producer has posted previews of all six tracks on his Soundcloud, which move from ethereal, dubby techno to hazy, chugging ambient house. Listen below.

The project arrives via Hinge Finger, which Grady runs alongside The Trilogy Tapes’s Will Bankhead. This year, Grady has released the split Joy Orbison / Ben Vince 12″ Transition 2 / Systems Align, as well as a 90-minute mixtape cassette for Cave Empt.

<a href="http://tossportal.bandcamp.com/album/81b">81b by Joy O</a>

Tracklist:

01. ‘Seed’

02. ‘Coyp’

03. ‘Tennov6teen’

04. ‘Belly’

05. ‘Sin Palta’

06. ’81b’

