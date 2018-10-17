Efdemin announces Wrong Movements EP on Stroboscopic Artefacts

The Berlin producer is the latest artist to feature as part of the label’s Totem 10″ series.

Panorama Bar resident Efdemin is the latest to contribute to Stroboscopic Artefacts’ Totem 10″ series. Wrong Movements drops on December 7.

The EP features three variations on a theme, as the producer moves from propulsive minimalist percussion on ‘Wrong Movements (Circles)’ to arpeggiated synth earworms on ‘Wrong Movements (Left)’ and ‘Wrong Movements (Right)’.

Stroboscopic Artefacts’ Totem series is a set of 10″ releases pressed on clear vinyl which aim “to meld the artistic resonance of each forthcoming release into an emblematic representation of the sounds that are to be presented”, says a press release.

The EP follows Roar from L.B. Dub Corp and Tarkomania from Stroboscopic Artefacts label head Lucy – who recently delivered a bass-heavy techno mix for FACT.

Efdemin is a staple of the Berlin scene, with releases on labels such as Ostgut Ton, Curle, Dial and his own imprint Naïf. Wrong Movements follows this year’s Move Your Head 12″ on Curle.

Wrong Movements will be available digitally and on 10″ clear vinyl via Stroboscopic Artefacts on December 7. Check out the cover art and tracklist below, and revisit Efedmin’s Against The Clock session for FACT.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Wrong Movements (Circles)’

02. ‘Wrong Movements (Left)’

03. ‘Wrong Movements (Right)’

