The Radiohead singer is Greenpeace’s latest Antarctic Ambassador.

Thom Yorke has released an exclusive new track for Greenpeace. ‘Hands of the Arctic’ is part of an ongoing campaign to create the world’s largest protected area in the Antarctic.

“There are some places on this planet that are meant to stay raw and wild and not destroyed by humanity’s footprint.” Yorke told The Independent. “This track is about stopping the relentless march of those heavy footsteps. The Antarctic is a true wilderness and what happens there affects us all. That’s why we should protect it.”

This year, Yorke was tapped for the soundtrack for Luca Guadagnino’s remake of Dario Argento’s Suspiria. So far, he has shared three tracks from the project, ‘Suspirium’, ‘Has Ended’ and ‘Volk’.

‘Hands of the Arctic’ is out now. To find out more about the Greenpeace campaign, head over to their website.

Read next: The 25 best albums of the last three months – July to September 2018