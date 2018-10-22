LCMF announces a host of FACT favourites for its 2018 edition.

London Contemporary Music Festival has unveiled its program for 2018, with artists including Klein, Mark Fell and Mark Leckey set to perform at the six-day multidisciplinary music and arts event.

LCMF has partnered with the Serpentine Galleries, Manchester label The Death of Rave, experimental ensemble Apartment House and choir collective Musarc, which takes place in the first two weeks of December across various London venues, including Ambika P3, Second H0me Spitalfields and Bloc in Hackney Wick.

Klein will perform a multimedia collaborative show with artist and set designer Club Couture during the ‘I contain multitudes’ event on December 15, which also features the UK premiere of minimal composer Julius Eastman’s The Holy Presence of Joan D’Arc, as well as a performance of composer Annea Lockwood’s Gone.

On December 13, Mark Leckey’s cyborg statue Nobodaddy will perform with a live band during the ‘New Intimacy IV’ event, whilst on December 14, LCMF will host the world premiere of a new commission from computer musician Mark Fell.

Also taking place on December 14 is a club night hosted by Manchester label The Death of Rave at Autumn Street’s Bloc that boasts a monumental lineup featuring JASSS, Gábor Lázár, Howard Thomas, Teresa Winter, Black Mecha, Beatrice Dillon, Croww and Conor Thomas.

Tickets for the 2018 edition of London Contemporary Music Festival are on sale now. For more information regarding the LCMF program and events, head to their website. Check out the lineup below and revisit FACT mixes from JASSS and Beatrice Dillon for a taste of what to expect.

London Contemporary Music Festival 2018 lineup:

Annea Lockwood

Apartment House

Beatrice Dillon

Black Mecha

Carlos María Romero

Chaya Czernowin

Claudia Molitor

Elaine Mitchener

Eve Stainton

Florence Peake

Gábor Lázár

Gerald Barry

Hanne Darboven

Henry Purcell

JASSS

Jenna Sutela

Julius Eastman

Klein

Mark Leckey

Mark Fell

Maryanne Amacher

Michael Pisaro

Michael Snow

Musarc

Neil Luck

Olivia Block

Pascale Criton

Sofia Jernberg

Sophia Al-Maria

Steven Warwick

The Death of Rave

Yvonne Rainer

