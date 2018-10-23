Against The Clock Lab live from ADE 2018 in photos

All the action from our ATC Lab at ADE 2018.

Last weekend FACT headed to ADE 2018 for our latest Against The Clock Lab, in which artists including CIFIKA, Francis Inferno Orchestra, Jordan GCZ and Lyzza made a track in just 10 minutes.

FACT’s Luis Muñoz was there to capture all the action, which also saw DJ Windows XP, Metrist, Torus and Elias Mazian take the stage in front of a live studio audience.

Check out the snaps below and find all the videos from both days in one playlist here.

