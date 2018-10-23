Against The Clock Lab live from ADE 2018 in photos

By , Oct 23 2018

All the action from our ATC Lab at ADE 2018. 

Last weekend FACT headed to ADE 2018 for our latest Against The Clock Lab, in which artists including CIFIKAFrancis Inferno OrchestraJordan GCZ and Lyzza made a track in just 10 minutes.

FACT’s Luis Muñoz was there to capture all the action, which also saw DJ Windows XPMetristTorus and Elias Mazian take the stage in front of a live studio audience.

Check out the snaps below and find all the videos from both days in one playlist here.

Watch next: Against The Clock Lab from ADE 2018 

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Watch every Against The Clock Lab session from ADE 2018 in one playlist

Oct 23 2018

Watch every Against The Clock Lab session from ADE 2018 in one...
Watch Metrist, Lyzza, Torus and Elias Mazian go Against The Clock at ADE 2018

Oct 22 2018

Watch FACT's Native Instruments x Against The Clock Lab at ADE...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy