Deep Synth is a handheld instrument that plays the THX sound

It looks like a Game Boy, but it makes the greatest sound ever designed.

A developer in Oregon has made what will be a synth dream come true for anyone obsessed with the famous THX “Deep Note” sound that’s been a staple of multiplex cinema visits for the past 35 years.

As CDM reports, Bob Miller has created the Deep Synth, a handheld instrument made with a Game Boy-inspired 1Bitsy 1UP console. Despite its tiny size, it can recreate (and play) the 30-voice synthetic crescendo that’s become synonymous with large-scale cinematic audio over the past four decades.

Here’s the original THX Deep Note sound for reference.

The 1Bitsy-1UP platform is more advanced than a Game Boy, so you probably won’t get the same results from hacking your old Nintendo console. But the platform is open source, so there’s very possibility of being able to use it to create your own Deep Synth once it’s out of the prototype stage.

You can read about how Miller created the Deep Synth in more detail here and find the code at Github.

