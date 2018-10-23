exael debuts on Huerco s.’s West Mineral Ltd. with collex LP

The fourth release from Huerco S’s ambient imprint.

Huerco S.’s nascent ambient label West Mineral Ltd. has announced a new LP from producer exaelcollex will be available digitally and on limited edition vinyl on October 26.

The LP is the fourth release on West Mineral Ltd., following projects from Huerco S. alias Pendant, Pontiac Streator & Ulla Straus and uon, with whom exael collaborated on 2017’s exael/uon.

Last year, exael released their debut, self-titled album under the alias Naemi via Carpet Group Recordings. This year, their track ‘flowered knife shadows’ was featured on the Discwoman/Allergy Season compilation Physically Sick 2.

collex arrives on October 26 via West Mineral Ltd. You can pre-order the digital LP now, and get the vinyl release at Boomkat. Listen to exael’s ‘flowered knife shadows’ and check out the full tracklist for collex below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘into deep’
02. ‘spilt’
03. ‘choeo3’
04. ‘coiyea’
05. ‘cart’
06. ‘glass in plastic’ [with Arad Acid]
07. ‘anc alt’

