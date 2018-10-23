Pangaea announces Cuba Vox/You Know What’s Up 12″

Photograph by: Brian Whar

The latest release from his Hadal imprint.

Hessle Audio’s Pangaea will drop a new 12″ this week. Cuba Vox/You Know What’s Up arrives via the producer’s own Hadal imprint, following last year’s Two Mixes.

‘Cuba Vox’ wraps wonky synths around a sample of Cuba Gooding’s ‘Happiness Is Just Around The Bend’, whilst ‘You Know What’s Up’ goes harder and faster for a more ominous, narcotic sound.

This is the fourth 12″ of solo material Pangaea has released on Hadal, a series which includes Viaduct, Pob and New Shapes In The Air. This year he released the Bone Sucka/Proxy 12″ via Hessle Audio.

Cuba Vox/You Know What’s Up drops this week, and will be available on limited vinyl 12″. You can pre-order the release now, and check out the cover art below.

