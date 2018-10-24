Idle Hands announces new Parris 12″ Puro Rosaceaes

By , Oct 24 2018

The Trilogy Tapes affiliate returns to the Bristol-based label.

Bristol label and record shop Idle Hands has announced a new 12″ from London producer Parris. Puro Rosaceaes, which features a remix from Gunnar Wendel under his Kmos alias, arrives next month.

On the title track Parris underpins hazy ambience with ethereal bass, punctuating the track with what sounds like a stealthily deployed Akira sample.

On the flip, Gunnar Wendel is on remix duties, whilst ‘Soft Touch’ slows things down, channeling subtle jungle and hip-hop influences.

The release follows last year’s Vultures EP on The Trilogy Tapes, as well as a collaborative 12″ with Kowton, which dropped on Rubadub earlier this year. Additionally, both producers contributed remixes to Happa’s latest 12″, Argot.

Puro Rosaceaes arrives on November 23 via Idle Hands and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

A1. ‘Puro Rosaceaes’
B1. ‘Puro Rosaceaes (KMOS Remix)’
B2. ‘Soft Touch’

Read next: Parris is the DJ and producer who jettisoned dubstep to journey into space

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Happa announces Argot 12″ on Fnord Communications

Oct 19 2018

Happa announces Argot 12" on Fnord Communications
Kowton and Parris team up on collaborative 12″ for Rubadub

Sep 20 2018

Kowton and Parris team up on collaborative 12" for Rubadub

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy