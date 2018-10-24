Listen to the effervescent new track ‘Gold Citro’ now.
Australian producer Strict Face has announced the release of New Racer, a nine-track mixtape that drops next month on Local Action and NLV Records.
Fusing amorous R&B sounds with euphoric synths, ‘Gold Citro’ is an emotive club rager that is reminiscent of the left-field grime experiments of Loom and Tarquin, as well as the hyperactive avant-trap of early Rustie.
According to a press release, mixtape opener ‘Lethargic’ features the producer’s own guitar work for the first time on record, whilst the following tracks move between “amped-up peak-time screamers”, “romantic r&b” and “euphoric, trance-driven club workouts”.
The mixtape follows last year’s This Heat EP on NLV Records, as well as ‘Murderer’, a collaboration with Atlanta R&B artist K-Major.
New Racer drops on November 14 via Local Action and NLV Records. You can pre-order the mixtape now, along with a special edition New Racer long sleeve t-shirt. See below for the cover art, tracklist and a chance to revisit the producer’s incredible mix for FACT.
Tracklist:
01. ‘Lethargic’
02. ‘Crisis Combo’
03. ‘Viper Striking’
04. ‘Panther Pierced’
05. ‘Dial Fantasy’
06. ‘Cherryhugs’
07. ‘Gold Citro’
08. ‘Kiss Me Later’
09. ‘Starwipe’
Read next: 10 under-the-radar club tracks you need hear in October 2018