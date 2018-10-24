Strict Face announces New Racer mixtape on Local Action and NLV Records

Listen to the effervescent new track ‘Gold Citro’ now.

Australian producer Strict Face has announced the release of New Racer, a nine-track mixtape that drops next month on Local Action and NLV Records.

Fusing amorous R&B sounds with euphoric synths, ‘Gold Citro’ is an emotive club rager that is reminiscent of the left-field grime experiments of Loom and Tarquin, as well as the hyperactive avant-trap of early Rustie.

According to a press release, mixtape opener ‘Lethargic’ features the producer’s own guitar work for the first time on record, whilst the following tracks move between “amped-up peak-time screamers”, “romantic r&b” and “euphoric, trance-driven club workouts”.

The mixtape follows last year’s This Heat EP on NLV Records, as well as ‘Murderer’, a collaboration with Atlanta R&B artist K-Major.

New Racer drops on November 14 via Local Action and NLV Records. You can pre-order the mixtape now, along with a special edition New Racer long sleeve t-shirt.  See below for the cover art, tracklist and a chance to revisit the producer’s incredible mix for FACT.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Lethargic’
02. ‘Crisis Combo’
03. ‘Viper Striking’
04. ‘Panther Pierced’
05. ‘Dial Fantasy’
06. ‘Cherryhugs’
07. ‘Gold Citro’
08. ‘Kiss Me Later’
09. ‘Starwipe’

