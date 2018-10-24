Travis Scott, Blawan and Tirzah amongst acts confirmed for Roskilde 2019

The Danish festival returns for 2019 with some FACT favourites.

Danish non-profit festival Roskilde has revealed the first acts for its 2019 edition.

FACT favourites Blawan, Julia Holter and Tirzah join Houston rapper Travis Scott, indie rockers Parquet Courts and Finnish pop star Alma.

Other confirmed acts include Scarlet Pleasure, Testament, Ghetto Kumbé, Nicola Cruz and Rival Consoles. Additionally, metal groups Full of Hell and The Body will play a special double show.

Tickets go on sale on November 30, and will be available at the Roskilde website. All profits are donated to social and cultural charities by the Roskilde Festival Charity Society.

Read next: Tirzah imbues throwback soul into her Domino debut Devotion