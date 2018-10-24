Artists at Wireless Festival told not to swear or wear “offensive” clothes

The new conditions follow complaints about noise levels, drug taking and anti-social behaviour at the festival.

Artists performing at Wireless Festival have been asked not to swear, wear “offensive” clothing or “offend the general public”, BBC News reports.

Following complaints from The Friends of Finsbury Park, Haringey Council renewed the festival’s licence at the east London location, but only after amending the conditions of the licence, including an earlier close to the festival on its last day, which now finishes at 21:30 BST.

The new conditions include a “request that performers do not sing or play any vulgar, obscene or banned songs or carry out indecent acts or make any vulgar gestures, actions or remarks during the performance”. The conditions also prevents artists from wearing “attire which expose the groin, private parts, buttock or female breast(s)”.

In a statement from The Friends of Finsbury Park, members said that they were happy that the festival was finishing earlier, but noted that their requests for a reduced number of festival attendees had been disregarded by the committee.

