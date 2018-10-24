ZIV – Against The Clock

Israeli producer and vocalist ZIV makes a track in 10 minutes.

Ziv Barashi is a 21-year-old singer, rapper and producer from Jerusalem. Barashi has been making music since her early teens, originally singing in an indie band before venturing into solo beatmaking.

ZIV’s debut EP Smoke To, Make Love To, Fall Into, released in 2016, showcased her rich sound, a combination of beats, samples and cloudy vocals that recall a wealth of soulful hip-hop acts from J Dilla to Erykah Badu and beyond.

She recently returned home to Jerusalem from her debut London show supporting Homeboy Sandman, where we visited her to see what she could cook up with just 10 minutes in the studio.

