BNJMN returns to Delsin Records for new album Hypnagogia

The producer’s first solo LP in seven years.

Techno producer BNJMN will return to Amsterdam label Delsin Records with Hypnagogia, his first solo album since 2011’s Black Square.

The album sees producer Ben Thomas deliver 10 tracks of atmospheric techno influenced by hypnagogia, the transitional state between wakefulness and sleep. “I’m often quite lucid at night time and I feel a lot of my ideas come from those experiences”, Thomas says in a press release. “I wanted to present an album that sounds more dreamlike than some of my previous works.”

The LP follows a slew of releases on labels including Tresor, Tiercel and Bright Sounds, as well as a collaborative album with Best Available Technology on Astro:Dynamics and a series of EPs on the producer’s own imprint Brack.

Hypnagogia arrives on November 19 via Delsin Records, and will be available digitally, on double LP and on special edition green marbled vinyl. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Atoms Speak’

02. ‘Swarm’

03. ‘Glowed’

04. ‘Titan Dome’

05. ‘Hypnagogia Pt. 1’

06. ‘Theta Wave’

07. ‘Indub’

08. ‘Moth Lines’

09. ‘Hypnagogia Pt. 2’

10. ‘Over White Peaks’

