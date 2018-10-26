Listen to Thom Yorke’s score for Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria remake

The Radiohead member’s first feature film soundtrack is here.

Thom Yorke’s score for Luca Guadagnino’s Suspiria has arrived. Following the release of the main theme ‘Suspirium’, as well as singles ‘Has Ended’ and ‘Volk’, you can now listen to the full score below.

Suspiria (Music for the Luca Guadagnino Film) features 25 original compositions, including instrumental score work, interstitial pieces and interludes, all written and arranged by Thom Yorke. The score was produced and recorded by Yorke, Sam Petts-Davies and the London Contemporary Orchestra and Choir.

Suspiria (Music for the Luca Guadagnino Film) is out now – check out the cover art below. Additionally, watch a clip BBC Radio 6 Music have shared of Yorke performing the track ‘Unmade’ live at Maida Vale. Suspiria hits cinemas on November 2.

