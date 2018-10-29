Call Super, Shanti Celeste and Daphni announced for Junction 2 2019

LWE have revealed the first acts for the 2019 edition of Junction 2.

Call Super, Shanti Celeste and Daphni have been confirmed for the 2019 edition of Junction 2.

Taking place over two days in June 2019, Friday, June 7 will see Call Super, Shanti Celeste and Daphni join Bicep, Daniel Avery, Motor City Drum Ensemble, Job Jobse and Peach for a more house-orientated program.

Saturday, June 8 features performances from techno heavyweights Adam Beyer, Joseph Capriati and Richie Hawtin, as well as Maceo Plex, Ida Engberg, Dax J, Etapp Kyle and Imogen.

In the meantime, LWE will host a launch party on December 29 at London’s Tobacco Dock featuring Adam Beyer, Amelie Lens, Âme, Rødhåd and Dixon – tickets are available here.

Pre-sale tickets to Junction 2 2019 will be released on Thursday 1st November at 12pm, pre-register for them here.

Read next: Lunchmeat 2018 – Prague’s ambitious A/V festival proves visuals can matter