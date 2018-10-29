Strange Days launches November Friday night lates series

Originally posted on The Vinyl Factory.

With DJs, guest chefs and extended show opening hours.

The Store X and The Vinyl Factory have announced a series of Friday night events this November in the Strange Days cafe.

Each Strange Days Lates event will run alongside extended opening hours of Strange Days: Memories of The Future, with the cafe hosting a different guest DJ, chefs and sommelier every week. The space will also be exhibiting Ben Kelly’s installation Columns.

Strange Days: Memories of the Future is an audio-visual exhibition presented by The Store X New Museum and The Vinyl Factory featuring 21 works by artists and filmmakers including Kahlil Joseph, John Akomfrah, Ed Atkins, Pipilotti Rist, Hassan Khan and Ragnar Kjartansson.

Guest chefs during the November events include BASTARDA, TaTa Eatery, Anglo-Thai and Stanley & V, alongside DJs Touching Bass, Joe Halligan of Assemble and George Webster.

Strange Days Lates will run from 7pm – 11.30pm, with the exhibition open until 9pm. (Last entry at 8.30pm.)

Check out the schedule below ahead of the launch this Friday November 2 and head here for more info.

November 2 – BASTARDA

Viet-influenced dishes by Anaïs Van Manen

Drinks by ex-NOMA sommelier Honey Spencer

DJ: George Webster (CNN Style Editor)

November 9 – Stanley & V

Italian-influenced plates by Vito

Wines by Tutto

DJ: TBC

November 16 Matt Z’s Pasta

Handrolled pasta by Matt Z

Cocktails by Dom of The Savoy’s American Bar

DJ: God Colony (Dazed & Confused)

November 23 – Anglo-Thai

Thai-flavoured dishes by John Chantsarak (Som Saa)

Wines by Modal

DJ: Joe Halligan (Assemble)

November 30 – TaTa Eatery

Portuguese-Chinese small plates by Ana and Meng

Wines by Tommy Tannock

DJ: Touching Bass

Address:

THE STORE X, 180 THE STRAND WC2R 1EA

Exhibition closes at 9pm with last entry at 8.30pm.

Strange Days lates are open 7pm – 11.30 pm, with entry to The Store X from 9pm via Surrey Street.

