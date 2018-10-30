Matias Aguayo teams up with Mujaji The Rain for RAIN EP on Cómeme

Listen to the hypnotic title track now.

Cómeme founder Matias Aguayo has teamed up with Johannesburg DJ, actor and vocalist Ayanda Seoka, AKA Mujaji The Rain, for RAIN.

The five-track EP features three variations on the rhythmic title track ‘RAIN’, as well as the Michael Jackson-channeling ‘Serious’ on the flip.

Ayanda Seoka is a resident at Johannesburg club Bar Kitchener’s ‘Pussy Party’, described in a press release as “a space for feminist / queer action and dancefloor joy, right in the centre of Joburg.”

Matias Aguayo is the founder and operator of Cómeme, an imprint which has a historical relationship with Johannesburg. Radio Cómeme, the broadcasting branch of the label, has hosted shows in the city featuring Felix Laband, Mpumelelo Mkatha from BLK JKS, the queer performance duo Faka, gqom pioneers RudeBoyz and also kwaito producer Spleef McZaul.

RAIN arrives on November 23 via Cómeme on vinyl and digital formats. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

A1. ‘RAIN (Original Mix)’

A2. ‘RAIN (Club Mix)’

A3. ‘RAIN (Drums Mix)’

B1. ‘Serious’

B2. ‘Serious (Instrumental)’

