Bassiani imprint to release debut album from resident Héctor Oaks

The label offshoot of Tbilisi’s Bassiani nightclub will release the debut album from the club’s main room resident, Héctor Oaks.

According to a press release, As We Were Saying is “an unapologetic collection of heartfelt, powerful techno”, and takes inspiration from Oaks’ marathon sets on the club’s second floor, as well as the police raid on the nightclub that occured on May 11 this year.

“The 11 tracks are a portrayal of the spirit captured in the vaults of the Dinamo Stadium”, says Oaks. “From my point of view, this is the voice of a generation that found it’s freedom in raving. To all of you my Georgian brothers and sisters, and anybody who felt touched by this. As we were saying: we dance together. One of you.”

As We Were Saying arrives on December 7 and is available to pre-order now. Oaks will celebrate the release at Bassiani with a launch party on November 9. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

A1. ‘Is Imminent’

A2. ‘Sounds Violent, Truth Always is’

A3. ‘Reign’

B1. ‘Forwarded State Of Evidence’

B2. ‘As We Were Saying’

C1. ‘Purpose-Method’

C2. ‘Afterall, She Had No Reason To Stay’

C3. ‘Horoom Reclusion’

D1. ‘Improved Motto’

D2. ‘Together We Stand’

D3. ‘From Here Onwards [Outro]’

