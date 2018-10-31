Rockstar Games has revealed more details about the soundtrack to one of the year’s most anticipated video games.

D’Angelo, Willie Nelson and Nas are amongst artists who have contributed exclusive vocal performances for the soundtrack and score to Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2.

They join vocalists Rhiannon Giddens, Josh Homme, David Ferguson and Grammy award-winner and frequent Brian Eno collaborator Daniel Lanois, who, according to a press release, produced all of the “vocal moments” in Red Dead Redemption 2.

The soundtrack to the highly anticipated follow-up to 2010’s Red Dead Redemption features musical contributions from artists including Arca, Duane Eddy and Mars Volta drummer Jon Theodore.

The score was composed by Woody Jackson – who also scored the original Red Dead Redemption, as well as Grand Theft Auto V – and features collaborations with Colin Stetson, David Ferguson and David Ralicke.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is out now. Check out a trailer for the game below.

Read next: The 10 best video game soundtracks of 2017