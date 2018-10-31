King Louie & Mikey Dollaz unleash hell on Zora Jones and Drippin-produced single ‘WW4’

By , Oct 31 2018

Chicago drill pioneers King Louie and Mikey Dollaz have joined forces for a new single ‘WW4’, which was produced by Fractal Fantasy’s Zora Jones and Norwegian producer Drippin.

Zora Jones and Drippin’s production channels the signature bass-heavy mutant dancehall sound that Fractal Fantasy has been dominating dancefloors with over the last few years, providing a suitably menacing backdrop for King Louie and Mikey Dollaz’ brutal delivery.

The single arrives with a rave-ready remix from Swing Ting affiliate Famous Eno, who doubles down on the original track’s weaponised percussion, re-tooling it as a propulsive club belter.

‘WW4’ is available to stream and download now, and arrives via Fractal Fantasy sub-label Visceral Vaults. Check out the cover art below, and be sure to re-visit Zora Jones’ incredible mix for FACT.

