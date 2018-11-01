The 12″ comes with a USB / cassette mix featuring exclusive club-ready bootlegs.

Berlin-based producer Textasy has dropped Texas Terrortech Vol. 1, a collection of off-the-wall ghettotech edits and bootlegs.

The release, which is split between Manchester’s Natural Sciences and Textasy’s own FTP (FreiTanzPlatten) imprint is described as “a combination of hyper-frenetic futurism with the gritty global sound of the streets”.

The 12″ comes with a USB / cassette mix that contains two additional unheard edits, as well as pre-loaded Rekordbox data to enable budding DJs to make their own versions in the club.

Texas Terrortech Vol.1 is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Bootleg The Dawgs Out’

02. ‘Sittin’ n Tippin’ [Kreggo feat. MC Textasy]

03. ‘Woodgrain’

04. ‘Shake Ya Azz’

05. ‘I Keep Forgetting’

06. ‘Girl U Never Find a Love as Good as This’

07. ‘The Nastiest Taboo’ [digital bonus]

08. ‘Shut the Front Door (Jichael Mackson edit)’ [digital bonus]

Read next: 10 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear in October 2018