The 12″ comes with a USB / cassette mix featuring exclusive club-ready bootlegs.
Berlin-based producer Textasy has dropped Texas Terrortech Vol. 1, a collection of off-the-wall ghettotech edits and bootlegs.
The release, which is split between Manchester’s Natural Sciences and Textasy’s own FTP (FreiTanzPlatten) imprint is described as “a combination of hyper-frenetic futurism with the gritty global sound of the streets”.
The 12″ comes with a USB / cassette mix that contains two additional unheard edits, as well as pre-loaded Rekordbox data to enable budding DJs to make their own versions in the club.
Texas Terrortech Vol.1 is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.
Tracklist:
01. ‘Bootleg The Dawgs Out’
02. ‘Sittin’ n Tippin’ [Kreggo feat. MC Textasy]
03. ‘Woodgrain’
04. ‘Shake Ya Azz’
05. ‘I Keep Forgetting’
06. ‘Girl U Never Find a Love as Good as This’
07. ‘The Nastiest Taboo’ [digital bonus]
08. ‘Shut the Front Door (Jichael Mackson edit)’ [digital bonus]
Read next: 10 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear in October 2018