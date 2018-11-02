A host of FACT favorites has been confirmed for the festival’s 2018 edition.

Demdike Stare, Aïsha Devi and GAS are amongst artists confirmed for the 2018 edition of San Francisco’s Recombinant festival, which takes place between November 26 and December 2 at the Grand Theater.

They join FACT favorites Hiro Kone, Rrose and Drew McDowall – who will perform COIL’s Time Machines as well as a solo show – as well as local acts Infrasound and Michael Gendreau for six days of immersive, audiovisual performance.

The acts and artworks featured at Recombinant 2018 will be presented in the CineChamber, a 10-screen, wrap-around cinema experience.

“The CineChamber can be “played” or “manipulated” as an AV instrument”, explains the Recombinant website, providing “international artists the opportunity to take their creative impulse to the furthest frontiers of aural, optical and film collage languages.”

Festival passes and individual showcase tickets are available now. Check out the list of confirmed acts below.

Recombinant 2018 confirmed acts:

Aïsha Devi

Antenes

Antimatter

Chronostasis

Craig Dorety

Demdike Stare w/ Michael England

Drew McDowall (solo)

Drew McDowall presents COIL’s Time Machines

Electric Indigo

GAS

Herman Kolgen

Hiro Kone

Infrasound

Li Alin

Marcus Schmickler

Michael Gendreau

People Like Us

Rrose

Semiconductor

Ulf Langheinrich

Read next: Lunchmeat 2018 – Prague’s ambitious A/V festival proves visuals can matter