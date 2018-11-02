Migos’ Takeoff has released his debut solo album, The Last Rocket

Nov 2 2018

Photograph by: Press

The album arrives just three weeks after Quavo’s Quavo Huncho.

Takeoff – one third of Atlanta rap group Migos – has dropped his solo debut album, The Last Rocket.

The 12-track album features production from DJ Durel, Murda Beatz, TM88, Wheezy, Buddah Bless, Nonstop Da Hitman and Cassius Jay. The release has no guest appearances, with Takeoff rapping solo on every song.

The release follows the collaborative album Without Warning with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin, and arrives just three weeks after the release of the rapper’s uncle’s own debut album.

The Last Rocket is out now. Check out the album artwork and tracklist, and watch the video for single ‘Last Memory’, below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Martian’
02. ‘She Gon Wink’
03. ‘None To Me’
04. ‘Vacation’
05. ‘Last Memory’
06. ‘I Remember’
07. ‘Lead The Wave’
08. ‘Caspar’
09. ‘Insomnia’
10. ‘Infatuation’
11. ‘Soul Plane’
12. ‘Bruce Wayne’

