London’s Foundation.FM launches with women-led program

The Peckham-based radio station aims “to showcase the hottest emerging talent in the underground music scene”.

Foundation.FM, a new London-based radio station that features female and femme-led programming, has launched today (November 5).

Founded by Becky Richardson (Ghost Promo, UROK Management) Ami Bennett (Somethin’ Else, R1, 1Xtra and Asian Network) and Frankie Wells (Radar Radio, Capital Xtra & BBC Radio 1Xtra), the station will broadcast live on air from 10am to 10pm every day.

According to their website, the station’s mission is “to showcase the hottest emerging talent in the underground music scene led by a diverse group of women, LGTBQI+ persons and talented creatives who support our values – with women at the forefront.”

“Foundation FM will be a celebration of all genders and communities and what those people can achieve when given support and opportunity in the music industry.”

Check out the daily lineup below, and go to the Foundation.FM website for more details.

