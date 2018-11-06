Christoph de Babalon debuts on Alter with Hectic Shakes EP

The veteran producer brings his murky drones and brutal breakbeats to the London-based label.

Christoph de Babalon will make his debut on Alter with a new four-track EP Hectic Shakes, which will arrive early next year.

The EP revisits the frenetic breakcore and dark ambience with which the producer made his name on labels such as Digital Hardcore and Fat Cat Records, and references the “eerie in-between spaces of vintage Unit Moebius or Deutsch Nepal.”

<a href="http://alter.bandcamp.com/album/hectic-shakes">Hectic Shakes by Christoph de Babalon</a>

Christoph de Babalon broke onto the scene with his 1997 cult album If You’re Into It, I’m Out Of It, and has since released a steady stream of projects on Digital Hardcore, Fat Cat, V I S and his own label Cross Fader Enter Trainment.

Hectic Shakes arrives on January 18, 2019, and is available to preorder now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Harakiri’

02. ‘Endless Inside’

03. ‘Shivers and Shakes’

04. ‘Raw Mind’

Read next: 7 must-hear mixes from October 2018: Quantum jungle acceleration, “techno dancehall” experiments