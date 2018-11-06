Hodge explores polyrhythmic percussion on Exogenesis EP for Berceuse Heroique

By , Nov 6 2018

Listen to the propulsive ‘Raptors’ now.

Livity Sound affiliate Hodge will make his second appearance on Berceuse Heroique this year with Exogenesis, a new four-track EP that drops later this month.

According to a press release, the Exogenesis EP “portrays polyrhythmic percussion, 808 subs and ear-ripping hoover synths”, putting a “haunting spin” on Hodge’s classic sound.

The EP follows Beneath Two Moons, which was released on Berceuse Heroique earlier this year. Hodge also collaborated with Ishan Sound on dubstep heater ‘C5’, which appeared on the C5/Still Smoking 12″ for Tectonic.

Exogenesis is drops on November 29. Check out the cover art, tracklist and re-visit Hodge’s mix for FACT, below.

Tracklist:

A1. Raptors
A2. Xenomorph
B1. Night Run
B2. Bam

Read next: Deep Inside – November 2018’s must-hear house and techno playlist

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Peder Mannerfelt and Hodge announce debut collaborative EP All My Love

Mar 24 2017

Peder Mannerfelt and Hodge announce debut collaborative EP All...
Hodge blends ambient and techno on EP for Bristol’s No Corner

Nov 3 2016

Hodge blends ambient and techno on 12" for Bristol's No Corner

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy