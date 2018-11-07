DJ Rachael – Against The Clock

East African producer DJ Rachael steps up.

DJ Rachael is one of Uganda’s hardest working selectors. Last year she celebrated 20 years in the business, and her career has seen her move from MCing even start her own collective for women DJs in East Africa, Femme Electronic.

Despite being frequently busy playing DJ sets and organising production workshops, Rachael finds time to make her own tracks, which combine club staples like house and techno with East African musical influences.

For our second Against The Clock from Africa, we visited her in Kampala where we challenged her to make a club track in her unique style in just 10 minutes.

Watch next: Rey Sapienz – Against The Clock