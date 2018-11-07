Ian Isiah crafts futuristic sex jams on Shugga Sextape Vol. 1

The singer’s first full-length release in five years.

UNO NYC vocalist and GHE20G0TH1K associate Ian Isiah will release a new project later this month. Shugga Sextape Vol. 1 will be the singer’s first full-length release since 2013’s The Love Champion.

The eight-track release features production from Soda Plains, MORRIS, Wedidit Collective producer Juice Jackal and longtime collaborator Sinjin Hawke.

The EP arrives as precursor to the singer’s debut album, which is set for release next year.“This is the fun, amusement park EP. Get dressed, go the club, you wanna fuck—this is that for you”, Isiah recently told Pitchfork.

Since the release of The Love Champion in 2013, Isiah has collaborated with artists including Chromeo, Theophilus London and Blood Orange, with whom he is currently on tour. He has also continued to serve as creative consultant and de facto brand ambassador for cult New York fashion label Hood By Air, as well as Helmut Lang and Adidas.

Shugga Sextape Vol. 1 drops on November 23 via UNO NYC. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Bedroom’ [Prod. Sinjin Hawke]

02. ‘Killup’ [Prod. Sinjin Hawke]

03. ‘Persistent’ [Prod. MORRIS]

04. ‘Bleach Report’ [Prod. Sinjin Hawke]

05. ‘247’ [Prod. Sinjin Hawke]

06. ‘Situationship’ [Prod. Soda Plains]

07. ‘GOD’ [Prod. Juice Jackal]

08. ‘Why’ [Prod. Soda Plains]

