Watch Nabihah Iqbal cover The Cure’s classic ‘A Forest’

RE:COVER is a new FACT series in which our favourite artists reinterpret songs by their heroes.

For RE:COVER’s third episode, we visited stand-out London artist and NTS Radio resident Nabihah Iqbal at her Somerset House studio, fresh from the release of her brilliant debut album, Weighing of the Heart.

The reverb-heavy guitar sounds of the ’80s are a huge influence on Iqbal’s music, so it was appropriate that she decided to cover one of her most cherished songs from the era: The Cure’s 1980 track, ‘A Forest’.

Watch above and revisit Kwake Bass taking on Radiohead’s ‘Idioteque’ and Jacques covering The Beatles’ ‘Blackbird’.

