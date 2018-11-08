Listen to ‘Alucard’ now.

Cologne-based producer Swan Meat will release her second solo EP, Tame, on London’s Bala Club.

Regarding the project’s title, the producer said: “My second official solo EP is called TAME, because I’m not”. The EP features the track ‘Lisp’, which she released earlier this year, as well as the Castlevania-referencing single ‘Alucard’, which you can listen to below.

The EP follows the Ursula K. Le Guin-inspired Lathe Of Heaven, as well as string of tracks that have appeared on the Bala Club Soundcloud.

Tame arrives on November 23 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art, designed by SA Mayer, and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Tearz Intro’

02. ‘Lullabye’

03. ‘Alucard’

04. ‘Flying Ants Waltz’

05. ‘Brave’

06. ‘Lisp’

07. ‘Parasyte’ [Feat. DHJ]

08. ‘Puppy Breath’

