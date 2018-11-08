The documentary celebrates 25 years of the classic album.

Wu-Tang Clan have released a trailer for a new documentary, For The Children: Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), featuring appearances from A$AP Rocky, A$AP Ferg and Joey Bada$$.

The short film is directed by Shomi Patwary and explores the enduring influence of the seminal rap collective’s most iconic album.

As The Fader points out, this is the first of a number of film and TV projects based on the rap group. Last month Hulu revealed details about a series depicting the origins of the group called Wu-Tang: An American Saga. Additionally, RZA is producing an Ol’ Dirty Bastard biopic that is being developed by Sony.

The documentary is out tomorrow (November 9) on Youtube.

