Ableton Loop hosts open 12-hour sample challenge

Ableton is hosting a 12-hour sample challenge to mark the start of its Loop summit for music makers, taking place in Los Angeles this weekend.

Entrants have a day to to create 90 seconds of music from a 25-second sample created by PAN’s Flora Yin-Wong. According to Ableton’s guidelines, this can be anything from “an illustration of an idea to a finished track”.

The Start Here challenge opens at 12pm PST today (November 9) and closes at 11:59pm the same day. A selection of entries will be played at Loop the following day on the main stage event hosted by Andrew Huang at 2:30pm.

The sample will be available for download from the Loop website and entries can be submitted via a Google Form on the same page. The challenge is open to everyone, regardless of whether you’re attending Loop or not. According to Huang, the music can be made with any setup – you don’t need to use Ableton Live.

thanks for raising this – submissions are audio files, you can produce with any software/hardware you want. i don't care, ableton don't care, we just wanna hear creativityhttps://t.co/5dQnKdyK6K https://t.co/A0zTiO5itd — Andrew Huang (@andrewhuang) November 6, 2018

Ableton will also be streaming several of this year’s discussions and performances live, including sets from Juana Molina and Equiknoxx and radio streams from Dublab. Check the Loop homepage for updates.

