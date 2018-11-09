Airhead returns to 1-800 Dinosaur with new 12″ Clatter

Listen to a snippet of new track ‘Droplit’ below.

UK producer Airhead has returned to 1-800 Dinosaur with a new 12″, Clatter.

The release is the producer’s first of 2018, following last year’s Shaded/Antipolo on Hemlock and Cristobal on PS Records. ‘Clatter’ combines rattling percussion with buoyant synths, which are complemented by the shuffling breaks of ‘Droplit’ on the flip.

Clatter is out on vinyl now, and will be released digitally on November 23. Check out the cover art, tracklist and re-visit Airhead’s FACT mix, below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Clatter’

02. ‘Droplit’

