Airhead returns to 1-800 Dinosaur with new 12″ Clatter

By , Nov 9 2018

Listen to a snippet of new track ‘Droplit’ below.

UK producer Airhead has returned to 1-800 Dinosaur with a new 12″, Clatter.

The release is the producer’s first of 2018, following last year’s Shaded/Antipolo on Hemlock and Cristobal on PS Records. ‘Clatter’ combines rattling percussion with buoyant synths, which are complemented by the shuffling breaks of ‘Droplit’ on the flip.

Clatter is out on vinyl now, and will be released digitally on November 23. Check out the cover art, tracklist and re-visit Airhead’s FACT mix, below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Clatter’
02. ‘Droplit’

Read next: Deep Inside – November 2018’s must-hear house and techno playlist

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

1-800 Dinosaur producer Airhead preps 12″ for Mumdance and Logos’ Different Circles

Jun 30 2016

Airhead readies 'Kazzt' 12" for Different Circles
1-800 DINOSAUR announce album with Trim, James Blake, Airhead, Happa and more

Jun 20 2016

1-800 DINOSAUR announce album with Trim, James Blake, Airhead

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy