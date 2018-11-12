House of Kenzo’s Der Kindestod debuts on Halcyon Veil with God As Daddy The Deranged EP

By , Nov 12 2018

Photograph by: Rosei Matcek

Stream the San Antonio producer’s blistering new project below.

House of Kenzo producer and DJ Der Kindestod has released a new EP, God As Daddy The Deranged, their debut for Rabit’s Houston-based label Halcyon Veil.

Der Kindestod combines macabre sound design and  spoken word with elements of industrial, noise and techno over three esoteric tracks described by the label as “audio examinations surrendered from the subterrestrial abyss”.

The EP follows the producer’s score for Skinny, a limited-run production by the The Stuttgart Ballet company. Texas event series Range Emotion will host an EP release party, featuring Jasmine Infiniti, House of Kenzo’s LEDEF and the premiere performance of God As Daddy The Deranged by Der Kindestod.

House of Kenzo are, in their own words, a “MULTIDISCIPLINARY ART COLLECTIVE WITH FOUNDATIONS IN MOVEMENT; QUESTIONING WHAT IT MEANS TO BE A CUNT”.

God As Daddy The Deranged is out now. Check out the cover art – which is a collaborative work from Rosei Matcek, Brandy Alexander, Ledef, and Henry Rodriguez – and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘You Don’t Believe Me’
02. ‘Mortal Coil’ [Feat. LEDEF]
03. ‘Numb Flesh’

Read next: 10 under-the-radar club tracks you need to hear from October 2018

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Rabit announces Life After Death remix suite, Toe In The Bardo Pond

Nov 7 2018

Rabit announces Life After Death remix suite, Toe In The Bardo...
Prison Religion announce RESONANCE IN EXOPLANETARY HYBRIDIZATION on Halcyon Veil

Sep 11 2018

Prison Religion announce RESONANCE IN EXOPLANETARY HYBRIDIZATION...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy