Berlin-based producer and DJ Machine Woman, AKA Anastasia Vtorova, has released Residency Tape 2, a four-track EP for Frankfurt-based tape label and event series MMODEMM.

The tape is Vtorova’s first new music since 2017’s When Lobster Comes Home, and is the second installment in MMODEMM’s Residency Tape series. Listen to the track ‘Displacement Of Mr. Sherman’ below.

According to the label, “The sound on this release has been examined and produced throughout October and November 2018 in Frankfurt am Main during a music-residency initiated and hosted by ‘Künstlerhaus Mousonturm’ and MMODEMM.”

Residency Tape 2: Machine Woman is available digitally and on cassette now at the MMODEMM Bandcamp page. Check out the cover art, reliably excellent tracklist and re-visit Vtorova’s mix for FACT, below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘I cant play anything but if I did it would be your nerves’

02. ‘A machine that is trapped in the Frankfurt’s’

03. ‘Displacement of Mr.Sherman’

04. ‘Call It Televisual 1990’

