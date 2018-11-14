Bonobo, Peggy Gou, Maceo Plex and Lena Willikens to curate Nuits Sonores 2019

By , Nov 14 2018

Image via: Nuits Sonores

The Lyon festival has announced the curators of its 17th edition.

Bonobo, Peggy Gou, Maceo Plex and Lena Willikens have been revealed as the curators for the 17th edition of Lyon’s Nuits Sonores festival.

Taking place from May 28, 2019 to June 2, 2019 in various venues across Lyon, four of dance music’s biggest names will be responsible for orchestrating this years line-up.

Chilly Gonzales will open the festival on May 28, 2019 with a special concert – tickets are available now. Early Bird passes to the festival have also been released, head to the Nuits Sonores website to find out more details.

Read next: Insomnia 2018: Experimental electronic music in the Arctic Circle

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Lena Willikens and Sarah Szczesny announce score for audiovisual drama Phantom Kino Ballett

Aug 9 2018

Lena Willikens and Sarah Szczesny announce score for audiovisual...
The Warehouse Project announces line-up for its opening weekend

Jul 18 2018

The Warehouse Project announces line-up for its opening weekend

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy