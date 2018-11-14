Slikback – Against The Clock

Back to Kenya for this week’s Against The Clock.

Slikback is a Kenyan producer and DJ making some of the best experimental African club music today. After joining the Hakuna Kulala crew last year, he’s been pushing his own production style to new levels.

Slikback takes modern genres such as trap, gqom and D&B, and fuses them with traditional African rhythmic patterns. We were excited to link up and see what Slikback could do in 10 minutes.

Watch the Against The Clock above.