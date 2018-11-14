Throwing Snow compiles Houndstooth EP series on LOMA LP

Photograph by: Colin Hawkins

The producer’s four-part EP series for Houndstooth will be pressed to vinyl for the first time.

Throwing Snow, AKA London producer Ross Tones, returns to Houndstooth for his new album LOMA.

The LP compiles all eight tracks from the producer’s club-focused, four-part EP series for Houndstooth – which includes the releases Trébucher / Tantrum, Simmer / Subtitles, Myriad / Minotaurs and Vulpine.

The tracks will be packaged together along with an 11-minute extended remix of ‘Simmer’ from Octo Octa and will be the first time any of the tracks have been pressed to vinyl. The album follows last year’s Embers, which was also released on Houndstooth.

LOMA will be available digitally, on CD and double vinyl LP on November 30 and is available to pre-order now. Check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Simmer’
02. ‘Myriad’
03. ‘Trébucher’
04. ‘Subtitles’
05. ‘Tantrum’
06. ‘Vulpine’
07. ‘Minotaurs’
08. ‘V’
09. ‘Simmer (Octo Octa’s Bring Forth Peace from Pain Remix)’

