Watch Zora Jones collaborator La Zowi’s glossy new video ‘Putas’

By , Nov 14 2018

La Zowi Papi. 

Barcelona’s La Zowi first popped up on our radar through her stunning collaborations with Zora Jones. They released three tracks in 2016 that merged her off-kilter vocals with Zora’s electrifying instrumentals.

If you’re still not familiar, she’s a crucial part of Barcelona’s bubbling music scene along artists like Yung Beef, Bad Gyal and Rosalia. You can check her glossy new video for ‘Putas’ above co-directed and produced by Zowi herself. It comes as a intro to La Zowi’s upcoming mixtape, Ama De Casa, out November 24th.

Don’t miss La Zowi’s debut London performance this Friday (November 16th).

 

View this post on Instagram

 

London see ya this month 🤗🤗🤗

A post shared by LA ZOWI HOE (@lazowi) on

