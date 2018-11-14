Watch Zora Jones collaborator La Zowi’s glossy new video ‘Putas’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

La Zowi Papi.

Barcelona’s La Zowi first popped up on our radar through her stunning collaborations with Zora Jones. They released three tracks in 2016 that merged her off-kilter vocals with Zora’s electrifying instrumentals.

If you’re still not familiar, she’s a crucial part of Barcelona’s bubbling music scene along artists like Yung Beef, Bad Gyal and Rosalia. You can check her glossy new video for ‘Putas’ above co-directed and produced by Zowi herself. It comes as a intro to La Zowi’s upcoming mixtape, Ama De Casa, out November 24th.

Don’t miss La Zowi’s debut London performance this Friday (November 16th).