Laurel Halo and Hodge team up on next Livity Sound EP

Livity Sound regular Hodge has collaborated with Laurel Halo for a new three-track EP on the label.

According to Livity Sound, the 12″ came out of a series of recording sessions in Berlin and “burns with the energy and dynamics their respective DJ sets are known for”. Listen to ‘Tru’ below.

The EP caps off a great 2018 for Livity Sound, which expanded its roster with records from Facta, Via Maris and Toma Kami this year. Last month, the label released an album from Forest Drive West.

Tru / Opal / The Light Within You is released on November 30 – pre-order it from Livity Sound’s Bandcamp.

