Marco Passarani to release first solo LP in 14 years, W.O.W

By , Nov 15 2018

Photograph by: Dan Wilson

The album will be released on Vladimir Ivkovic’s label Offen Music.

Italian veteran Marco Passarani’s first solo album in 14 years, W.O.W, arrives early next year.

The eight-track LP will be released by Salon Des Amateurs affiliate Vladimir Ivkovic’s label Offen Music and, according to the label, “nods to proto-house, dystopic electronica, classic Detroit techno and Library records alike.”

The record is the result of the producer’s urge “to enter into the more intimate side of his creativity”, as he worked with a reduced setup to craft an album he terms “my zen garden of ideas”.

W.O.W will be released digitally and on double vinyl LP via Offen Music on January 14, 2019. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Coldrain’
02. ‘Cydonia Rocks’
03. ‘Drumy Dream’
04. ‘Get Down’
05. ‘Innowave’
06. ‘Minerals’
07. ‘Talk To Me’
08. ‘Strings Fair’

Read next: Deep Inside – November 2018’s must-hear house and techno playlist

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Oneohtrix Point Never collaborates with Harmony Korine for LA pop-up

Nov 15 2018

Oneohtrix Point Never collaborates with Harmony Korine for LA...
Demdike Stare launch four-part mixtape series Stitch By Stitch

Nov 15 2018

Demdike Stare launch four-part mixtape series Stitch By Stitch

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy