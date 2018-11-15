Marco Passarani to release first solo LP in 14 years, W.O.W

The album will be released on Vladimir Ivkovic’s label Offen Music.

Italian veteran Marco Passarani’s first solo album in 14 years, W.O.W, arrives early next year.

The eight-track LP will be released by Salon Des Amateurs affiliate Vladimir Ivkovic’s label Offen Music and, according to the label, “nods to proto-house, dystopic electronica, classic Detroit techno and Library records alike.”

The record is the result of the producer’s urge “to enter into the more intimate side of his creativity”, as he worked with a reduced setup to craft an album he terms “my zen garden of ideas”.

W.O.W will be released digitally and on double vinyl LP via Offen Music on January 14, 2019. Check out the album artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Coldrain’

02. ‘Cydonia Rocks’

03. ‘Drumy Dream’

04. ‘Get Down’

05. ‘Innowave’

06. ‘Minerals’

07. ‘Talk To Me’

08. ‘Strings Fair’

