Netflix announces hip-hop talent show Rhythm + Flow

Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. are set to appear as judges on the new reality TV show.

Netflix has unveiled its latest foray into the world of reality TV.

The hip hop talent show Rhythm + Flow will be produced by John Legend and will feature Cardi B, Chance the Rapper and T.I. as judges, BBC News reports.

The show will see the judges travelling across the US to find “the next unreleased, underground hip hop superstar”, with auditions taking place in the judges’ hometowns. Rhythm + Flow will debut next year with 10 one-hour episodes.

