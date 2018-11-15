Stormzy to headline Glastonbury 2019

Nov 15 2018

Photograph by: Carys Huws

A poster placed in an Oxfam shop in Streatham broke the news.

Stormzy will headline the Friday night at Glastonbury 2019. The 25-year old artist will be the first grime MC to headline the British festival

The announcement was made via posters placed in the windows of Oxfam shops in Glastonbury and Streatham, reports The Independent

This year, Stormzy called out Theresa May at the Brit awards, launched a publishing imprint with Penguin Random House, #Merky Books and set up a scholarship for black students at Cambridge University. His 2017 debut album Gang Signs and Prayer, was the first grime album to reach number one in the UK charts.

