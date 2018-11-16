The musical alter-ego of artist and filmmaker Mattina Hiwaizi taps Tobago Tracks for her debut EP.

Litter frog, the musical alter-ego of artist, filmmaker and producer Mattina Hiwaizi, has released Death Is Peaceful, Life Is Harder, their debut EP for London label TT, (fka Tobago Tracks).

The four-track EP moves from lo-fi avant-pop on ‘Vampire’ to harsh noise on ‘Cat’ and dark ambience on ‘Gollum’. The opening track ‘Clanger’ features a sample from the beloved children’s cartoon of the same name.

<a href="http://tobagotracks.bandcamp.com/album/death-is-peaceful-life-is-harder">Death Is Peaceful, Life Is Harder by Litter Frog</a>

This is Mattina Hiwazi’s debut EP as Litter frog. She has previously released films, books and essay that, according to her website, “aim to untangle the complex politics within the world through metaphors and fairy tales.”

Death Is Peaceful, Life Is Harder is available now. Check out the amazing cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Clanger’

02. ‘Vampire’ [Feat. Jodie Granger]

03. ‘Cat’

04. ‘Gollum’

Read next: 7 must-hear mixes from October 2018 – Quantum jungle acceleration, “techno dancehall” experiments