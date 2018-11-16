Josiah Wise follows up his stunning debut album with an acoustic EP.

Alternative R&B artist serpentwithfeet has shared two acoustic versions of tracks from his debut album soil – which featured in FACT’s list of the 25 best albums of April to June, 2018.

soil reprise features intimate acoustic renditions of soil tracks ‘bless ur heart’ and ‘messy’, listen to them both below.

soil reprise is available to stream now via Tri Angle Records and Secretly Canadian. Check out the album artwork below and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘bless ur heart (acoustic)’

02. ‘messy (acoustic)’

