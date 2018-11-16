serpentwithfeet shares acoustic versions of ‘bless ur heart’ and ‘messy’ on soil reprise EP

By , Nov 16 2018

Photograph by: Press

Josiah Wise follows up his stunning debut album with an acoustic EP.

Alternative R&B artist serpentwithfeet has shared two acoustic versions of tracks from his debut album soil – which featured in FACT’s list of the 25 best albums of April to June, 2018.

soil reprise features intimate acoustic renditions of soil tracks ‘bless ur heart’ and ‘messy’, listen to them both below.

soil reprise is available to stream now via Tri Angle Records and Secretly Canadian. Check out the album artwork below and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘bless ur heart (acoustic)’
02. ‘messy (acoustic)’

Read next: The 25 best albums of the last three months – July to September 2018

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

mmph’s post-orchestral DIY electronics channel the spirit of collaboration

Sep 26 2018

FACT Rated: mmph
Vessel announces chamber music-inspired album Queen of Golden Dogs

Sep 20 2018

Vessel announces chamber music-inspired album Queen of Golden...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy