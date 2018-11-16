Varg offers six-track EP in exchange for donations to children in Yemen

The Swedish techno producer is asking his fans to send him proofs of donation in exchange for the EP.

Posh Isolation and Northern Electronics affiliate Varg is offering a new six-track release to people who donate money to help children affected by the war in Yemen.

The digital-only release is entitled **** *** ****** and features collaborations with AnnaMelina, Jesse Osborne-Lanthier and Vanity Productions. You can listen to the EP by “donating money to the children of Yemen” – Varg specifies “No specific sum, spare what you can”.

Anyone who then emails the proof of their donation to “varg@northernelectronics.se” will receive the digital download.

**** *** ****** is available now. Check out the cover art, tracklist and listen to ‘*** **** ** *** ****’, taken from the EP, below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘* **** *** **** ****’

02. ‘**** **’ [Feat. Vanity Productions]

03. ‘*** **** ** *** ***’ [Feat. Jesse Osborne-Lanthier]

04. ‘*****’

05. ‘**********’

06. ‘* **** ***’ [Feat. AnnaMelina]

Read next: Deep Inside – November 2018’s must-hear house and techno playlist