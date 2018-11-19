Alice Coltrane’s Sai Anantam ashram destroyed in California wildfires

The Sai Anantam ashram was burnt to the ground in the devastating Woolsey fire.

The Santa Monica ashram founded by spiritual jazz icon and swamini Alice Coltrane Turiyasangitananda has been destroyed in the California wildfires.

The news was broken by her daughter, Sita Michelle Coltrane, in a Facebook post. In the post, Coltrane states that “Most all of the structures have been burnt to ground”, before noting that her mother’s legacy “was always so much more than brick and mortar” and “will live on in the hearts and minds of the students and people she affected.”

Last year, Luaka Bop released a collection of tape and CD-only recordings made by Alice Coltrane in Sai Anantam ashram between 1982 and 1995 entitled World Spirituality Classics, Volume 1: The Ecstatic Music of Alice Coltrane Turiyasangitananda.

