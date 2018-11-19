Miguel – Confessions

The R&B sensation confesses it all.

Just a couple of weeks ago we had one of pop music’s biggest stars, David Guetta on Confessions. This week it’s time for another legend to step up. One of R&B’s biggest stars, Miguel.

The Los Angeles singer and songwriter has been making hits for over a decade and collaborated with artists like J.Cole, Lenny Kravitz, Travis Scott and more. For this episode we get to know his strange connections with ghosts, the worst thing about his manager, his love for Andre 3000 and much more.